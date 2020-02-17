February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

13-year-old girl arrested in connection with motorbike thefts

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Limassol police discovered the theft of three motorbikes on Sunday evening and arrested a 13-year-old girl.

A 28-year-old food delivery man reported to police that after he had delivered food to an apartment building in Limassol at 7pm he returned to his motorbike when two unknown people armed with a knife threatened him and stole the bike.

During investigations into the incident, police discovered a group of youngsters trying to take apart three motorbikes in the parking of an apartment building.

Police officers at the scene found five young people who were trying to run away.

They stopped and arrested one of them, a 13-year-old girl.

One of the bikes belonged to the food delivery man, while the other two had been reported stolen a few days earlier.

The arrested girl was questioned in the presence of her mother and released.


