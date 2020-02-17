February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
6 Limassol – Lossamil 6

By Eleni Philippou00

A new exhibition is heading to Nicosia next week as artist Klaudios introduces his latest body of artwork titled 6 Limassol – Lossamil 6 at Gloria Gallery.

With a 35-year creative path in America and Germany under his belt, Klaudios is an artist with immense imagination, directing stories that he then lays on his canvas, as the gallery says. He rebels against the idea of repetition and being caged. Writing about his artwork, a well-known Greek art critic writes: “With humour, self-sarcasm, restrained lyricism and irony, Klaudios, inspired by the late POP, critical realism and the new Dada, presents the identity and biorhythm of the fragmented human figure… the rhythms, the ways and the behaviours of an individual seeks for its new horizons.”

The 25 pieces to be exhibited were created in Limassol on silk canvas and wood. Living and working between Limassol, Athens and France’s Edon, Klaudios now presents his work in Cyprus’ capital city.

 

6 Limassol – Lossamil 6

New exhibition by artist Klaudios with 25 art pieces. February 19-March 9. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night 7.30pm. Monday Friday: 10.30am-12.45pm and 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

 



