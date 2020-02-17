Anorthosis extend their lead at the top in Cyprus

Anorthosis extended their lead at the top of the table to four points after beating Nea Salamis 3-2 at home on Sunday after second-placed Omonia could only draw 1-1 against AEL.
Temur Ketsbaia’s men opened the score in the seventh minute thanks to Yehven Selin’s goal, only for Nea Salamis’ Kingsley Onuegbu to equalise one minute later.
Onuegbu added another one to his tally just before the end of the first half, after Anorthosis regained their lead through Giorgos Galitsios.
The winning goal for the leaders came in the 81st minute when Michal Duris netted for the Famagusta side.
Omonia wasted the chance to stay two points behind the leaders after the stalemate with sixth-placed AEL.
The home team went ahead in the 18th minute with a goal scored by Andrija Majdevac. Omonia then drew level in the 41st minute thanks to Frenchman Eric Bautheac.
Omonia manager Henning Berg’s decision not to make any substitutions during the game raised a few eyebrows. However, the Norwegian defended his strategy when he spoke to the media after the match.
“I didn’t feel there was a need to change any of my players,” he said. “I felt we would have scored the winning goal soon. I had all my best players on the pitch throughout the game and they didn’t look tired at all.”
On Saturday, Apoel moved up to third place in the table after a 4-1 win against Apollon in new manager Marinos Ouzounides’ first game in charge.
Despite the apparent comfortable win, the champions had to wait until the 90th minute to celebrate.
Apoel scored first in the 31st minute with Tomas De Vincenti, only for Apollon to equalise 20 minutes before the end with Esteban Sachetti.
With the game at the GSP Stadium seemingly destined to end in a draw, a quickfire brace from Moussa Al-Tamaari and a goal scored by Linus Hallenius gave Apoel a flattering 4-1 win.
Elsewhere, Doxa lost at home to fifth-place AEK Larnaca on Sunday. The only goal was scored by the league’s top scorer Ivan Trichkovski, who took his tally to 18 for the season so far.
On Saturday, Enosis Paralimni drew 1-1 against Paphos, with both teams still in the fight to avoid relegation.