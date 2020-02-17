EIB President in Cyprus to discuss bank’s investment

February 17, 2020

The President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Werner Hoyer is in Cyprus Monday and will meet President Nicos Anastasiades.

According to an EIB announcement, Hoyer is expected to discuss recent and future investment in the country and see how the EIB is helping to improve education on the island.

“This visit provides a timely opportunity to update President Anastasiades on how the European Investment Bank is helping Cypriot businesses to grow and improve key services following a successful year of broad engagement in 2019 and to discuss future EU Bank support for priority investment,” Hoyer said.

The EIB President will also visit the English School to see first-hand “how EIB backed investment is improving education for Greek and Turkish Cypriot students as part of our support for new investment at 213 schools across the country.”

Last year the EIB Group provided €230 million for new investment in Cyprus, representing 1.04 per cent of Cypriot GDP. Once again Cyprus was leading beneficiary of EIB investment on a per capita basis.

According to the EIB, this included new credit lines with Cypriot banks to support business investment and backing for new renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. The EIB also agreed the latest support for urban development, waste, transport, telecom and health investment alongside European Union grants.


