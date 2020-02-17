February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

French defence minister due in Cyprus on Tuesday

By Jean Christou00
Florence Parley

France’s minister for the country’s armed forces will be in Cyprus on Tuesday for a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades and Defence Minister Savvas Angelides.

Minister of the Armies of France, Florence Parley is due in Cyprus on Monday night. She is scheduled to visit the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle later on Tuesday, which is in the region. Parley will leave Cyprus in the evening.

Also, Anastasiades, other government and military officials and members of the diplomatic corps are due to attend a formal reception to be held on Saturday, February 22 on the aircraft carrier at Limassol port, CNA reported.

The vessel will be docked in Cyprus from February 21 to 26 as part of naval readiness exercises being held jointly between Cyprus and France.

In recent weeks and months Cyprus has been busy making moves on the defence and security fronts – a purchase of missiles from France worth a reported €240m, the defence minister’s visit to Israel to broaden ties with the neighbouring nation, and joint military exercises with regional countries.

Also on Sunday, the Cyprus navy’s new vessels The Poseidonas 1 and the Nireas 1 were presented to the public in an event held at the old port of Limassol.

Chief of the navy Commodore Charalambos Charalambous said the aim of the event was to make everyone aware of the importance of the sea to “the survival of our country and its contribution to our economic growth and to understand our difficulties in a changing environment”.

The new vessels are Italian speedboats made in 2019 and upgraded to the standards of the underwater disaster unit.



