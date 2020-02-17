Get in the carnival spirit with Batukinio Percussion Band

Rhythm, percussion and colourful Latin sounds are what Batukinio Percussion Band is made of. All of the right ingredients for a lively carnival season and as the annual festivities are about to kick off, Batukinio will stage a series of performances in all of their Afro-Brazilian glory, certain to put everyone in a great mood.
Since 2009, Batukinio has been sharing its samba batucada and samba reggae sounds in numerous events and festivals around the island and has been at the Limassol carnival for the last decade.
“The carnival is a truly exciting and interesting experience for those playing with us in Batukinio,” leader and founder of Batukinio, Rodos Panayiotou told the Cyprus Mail. “The feeling is indescribable and the crowd welcomes us with arms wide open. It’s such a warm and fun atmosphere that you feel as if you are somewhere else.”
Rodos added that playing with Batukinio goes way beyond mere performance. “The type of music that we play, and percussions in general, is like therapy. And in today’s culture we really need this release and what we do is therapeutic. It cleanses mind, body and soul.”
Certainly, as a renowned Cypriot drummer, Rodos knows a thing or two about the Brazilian percussion world. He comes from a family of musicians and from a young age he was fascinated with Latin music. He studied Latin-Jazz and World Music in Holland, specialising in Brazilian and Afro-Cuban drums and percussion. “It’s something that is in my blood now and is a total expression of who I am,” he said.
Opening the Tsiknopempti (or Stinky Thursday) festivities, as the band has done for the last decade, Thursday will be Batukinio’s first performance in Limassol this year.
On February 26, Batukinio will put on an Afro-Brazilian fiesta at Mason Bar at 9pm, while the next day it’s back to the streets to celebrate Podarati ending at Limassol Castle for a carnival party. Their following two performances hold a touch of extra dance. February 28 and 29 at the Limassol Casino Batukinio will play a short number accompanied by Brazilian dancers. Starting at about 9pm, the percussion band will perform twice on each night.
Batukinio will open the big carnival parade on March 1 at the Saint Nicolas roundabout.
Batukinio Live
Brazilian percussion band performs live for the carnival. February 20. Grigori Afxentiou Square, Limassol. 5pm-5.30pm. February 26. Mason Bar, Limassol. 9pm. February 27. Grigori Afxentiou Square, Limassol. 7pm. February 28-29. Cyprus Casinos, Franklin Roosevelt Avenue, Limassol. 9pm. March 1. Carnival Parade starting from St Nicolas Roundabout, Limassol. 1pm. For more information or to join contact Rodos at 99-985554.