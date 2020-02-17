February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

High powered explosion damages Limassol kiosk

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A highly powered explosive device extensively damaged a kiosk in the Limassol district first thing on Monday shortly after midnight.

The explosion damaged the exterior of the building and a refrigerator which was located outside the kiosk.

Police officers who arrived at the scene shortly after the incident happened seized various items to facilitate investigations.


