February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested trying to smuggle drugs into detention centre

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Limassol police HQ

Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Sunday after he was allegedly found trying to smuggle methamphetamine inside the detention cells at Limassol police station when visiting an detainee.

According to police, at around 5pm on Sunday, the suspect handed in a bag of food and a juice box for checking, which were meant for a 26-year-old being held there.

Police said they found 0.5 grammes of methamphetamine hidden inside the straw on the juice box.

The visitor was arrested. Subsequent investigations led to another arrest, this time a; 25-year-old man.



