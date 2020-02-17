Minister reassures Vergina school parents that heating issues will be solved

The ministry of education certainly does not want students to go to schools without heating, Minister of Education Prodromos Prodromou said on Monday on a visit to Vergina gymnasium in Larnaca.

The 530 students of the gymnasium started an indefinite strike over problems with the central heating in the morning, after staging a one-hour work stoppage organised as a warning last Wednesday.

“The problem with the central heating in the school has been resolved,” the minister said. “Whatever problems arise, whatever happens, the teaching time, the pedagogical process in in the classroom is something we have to deal with as it is sacred.”

While problems at another two Larnaca schools were fixed immediately, the problem in the Vergina school was more complicated, as it involved the electrical instillation and not just the heating.

Asked to comment on the fact that the problem with the central heating at the Vergina Gymnasium has existed for the past seven years, Prodromou said the technical services of the ministry have been helping since they got involved even though the problem is not the responsibility of the ministry but of the school board.

But Costas Costas, head of the school’s parents association which called on the children to start the strike, said the minister is not well informed.

He explained that last September, when pupils protested about the central heading for the first time, “we were promised that in one month 75 to 80 per cent of the problems facing the school would be resolved.”

Instead the problem with the heating has worsened.

“The issues are not so simple, nor are parents that irresponsible that they want their children to miss classes. With the low temperatures and cold we had in Cyprus lately, students could not attend classes,” he said.

“We receive daily complaints from parents, students and teachers about the problem of the heating.”

“It is with a great sense of responsibility that we have kept the children from leaving their classes from the start. If we could endure these 20 days without heating with very low temperatures and cold, we should be congratulated and not criticised for acting irresponsibly.”