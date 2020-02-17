Neon heels the grown-up way

By Prudence Wade

No matter how experimental you are with your fashion choices, it’s easy to fall into the trap of wearing the same, basic shoes.

After all, surely it’s a cardinal style rule to have your footwear match your clothes? Sticking to blacks, browns and navy generally makes this a whole lot easier.

But safe just won’t cut it all of the time, and sometimes you need to venture into the bright side. Neon heels have slowly been inundating the catwalks, making a strong case for shaking up your shoe game.

Wondering how on earth you’d wear them? You might be convinced that nothing but black high heels work with your look, but highlighter hues could be easier to wear than you think – and that includes day-to-day.

High-end brands like Victoria Beckham have been making the argument for brighter footwear in the office, pairing neon-green heels with sharp tailoring and slick pencil skirts. And while neon is perfect for summer nights, it’s also gaining a new, more professional reputation thanks to labels like Beckham, Attico and Balenciaga.

The neon shoes trend is surprisingly versatile too – if you can’t see yourself wearing ‘slime’ green, then something a bit more unusual, like a highlighter-bright blue, might be more your style.

Here’s how you can add a bit more pizzazz into your footwear this season…

Go for green

It’s not surprising the neon-green trend has finally reached footwear. Over the last year, this standout shade has become ‘the’ colour to wear, thanks to models like Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne sporting the hue and posting it all over Instagram.

A lot of the popularity of bright green is also down to Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old singer who often wears the colour – both in her clothes and, more recently, in her hair.

If you’re the kind of person who lives in top-to-toe black, try easing your way into the trend with a muted outfit and letting the brightly coloured heels pop. Once you’ve mastered that, you can build your way up to going all-out, all-neon everything, a la Instagram.

This essentially means picking one neon colour – green if you want to be particularly trendy – and wearing it, well, from head to toe.

Fiery oranges

Victoria Beckham has championed the neon trend with heels in highlighter-bright oranges. As you can see from many of her Instagram posts, she keeps the rest of the outfit simple and lets the shoes shine.

Outfit wise, you can wear whatever colour you want with bright orange shoes – we would recommend keeping it simple and sticking to block colours. A pattern could risk your outfit veering into just a little ‘too much’.

Think pink

Bright pink might initially seem a bit girly to some, but the shade has been truly reclaimed by the fashion crowd. Sure, it is feminine and fun but it can also be styled as edgy and powerful at the same time.

If you’re wondering about which colour to go for, the general rule of thumb for the neon trend is: if it was a highlighter in your pencil case as a child, you’re on the right track.

Unusual blues

When you think of neon shades, blue isn’t exactly the first colour that springs to mind – and that’s what makes it the perfect choice if you don’t normally go for glow-in-the-dark hues.

It’s still bright and bang on trend, but not quite as out-there as wearing acid-green heels.