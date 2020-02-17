February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pilides and Greek tourism minister discuss ferry link

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A ferry link between Greece and Cyprus was the main topic of discussion during a meeting in Athens between deputy minister for shipping Natasa Pilides and Greek Minister of Tourism Haris Theoharis.

The two ministers held talks regarding the potential economic benefits a ferry link would bring to the two countries, as well as the development of cruise tourism.

Moreover, the possibility of adding intermediate stations to the Greek islands during the potential ferry trip in order to boost the flow of tourists and increase the demand was also discussed.

Pilides and Theoharis have agreed to especially expand and develop the cooperation between Cyprus and Greece regarding cruise tourism and said they are working on an official joint proposal regarding the possible ports and destinations along the link, which will be tabled to the European Union.

The two ministers said they are also working on a tax framework that will allow the link to be cheaper than a plane ticket and economically sustainable at the same time.

On January 14, Pilides said that “a return ticket for a ferry trip between Limassol and Piraeus, Greece, would cost around €130”, adding that efforts are underway for the service to be up and running by this summer.

Pilides said there is interest from companies in Cyprus, Greece and other EU countries.

She also said the EU subsidy for the plan, vital for making it economically viable “will be given based on the agreed amount and the company’s profits but it is expected to be slightly over €5m.”



