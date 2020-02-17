February 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President and House President discuss reforms

By Jean Christou
House President Demetris Syllouris (left) with President Nicos Anastasiades (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

President Nicos Anastasiades intends to convene a meeting of political party leaders to discuss the promotion of reforms, House President Demetris Syllouris said on Monday after a meeting at the presidential palace.

According to Syllouris, Anastasiades considers it useful to meet with the leaders of the parties. He also said that he would be present at the meeting if asked. The government is trying to push through public service and local government reforms.

“It is up to the parties to decide whether they are in favour or against,” said Syllouris. He said he would be willing to contribute to acceleration of the debate through parliamentary scheduling. His meetings with the president would continue next week, he said.

“We have covered several topics today such as the issue of reform. The president informed me he would also convene a meeting of party leaders to see if consensus could be achieved.”

Syllouris also said he briefed the president on his own House initiatives and recent contacts both in Cyprus and abroad. The house president has just returned from Australia.

He mentioned ideas relating to patients with rare diseases and children with cancer while working with researchers abroad on these issues. He suggested a special space at the Makarios Children’s Hospital in Nicosia for children with cancer, and a special unit for rare diseases next to the hospital.

Syllouris briefed the president on his contacts in Australia with the Cypriot and Greek, and Maronite, Armenian and Jewish communities in relation to their economic and cultural cooperation. He said they also discussed Turkish President Erdogan’s scheduled visit to Australia on April 23-24, which coincides with the anniversary of the Armenian genocide.



