Probably it’s the first time we endorse what Turkey says

The leaders at Crans-Montana

Another interesting comment by Mr Drousiotis, showing how our President missed another opportunity to solve the Cyprob.

Of course, as with the article last Sunday by the same author, he will be criticised for not being accurate.

All critics, including the Presidential Palace, got an excellent piece of support by the Turkish Foreign Ministry who denied the content of last weeks article by Mr Drousiotis as completely false. Surprise, surprise.
And all of a sudden, everyone believed the Turkish statement to the letter.

Normally, any official statement from Turkey is considered false and inaccurate, but this time it was the gospel of truth.

One again, well done Mr Drousiotis and keep it up.

Turkey, guarantees and the Last Supper



