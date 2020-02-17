February 17, 2020

Young hacker’s extradition appeal postponed

By Elias Hazou00

A hearing in the appeal against the extradition to the United States of Cypriot national Joshua Epiphaniou has been postponed to February 28.

The hearing before the supreme court had initially been scheduled for Monday.

Epiphaniou, 20, is being sought by the US government for crimes allegedly committed there, including wire and computer fraud, identity theft and extortion.

He would be the first ever Cypriot to be extradited to the United States.

According to the US extradition request, Epiphaniou and others stole and extracted personal data from users of web-based databases in the United States and sent victims emails threatening to disclose the data, if they were not paid money.

Epiphaniou is currently being detained in jail here pending the appeal hearing.

 



