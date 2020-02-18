February 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet approves automatic recognition for EU law degrees

By Staff Reporter00

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the automatic of recognised EU law degrees but this does not affect the powers of the Cyprus Legal Council to still approve any university it deems fit, it said.

The Legal Council has a list of universities across the EU, and the US whose degrees they recognise. The cabinet said this power would not be affected by Tuesday’s decision. Neither would any university already approved on the council’s list face any changes.

“It is understood that the power of the Legal Council to approve the law degrees of any university or foundation remains unchanged, and neither does this change anything in relation to the law degrees already recognised by the Legal Council to date,” a written statement from the cabinet said.

The move to recognise law degrees from EU member states automatically was a proposal by the justice ministry.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Paphos authorities call for better way to dispose of seaweed

Staff Reporter

France reaffirms solidarity with Cyprus, discusses boosting defence ties (Update 1)

Staff Reporter

Banks must keep adapting to fast-paced digital era, Syllouris says

Staff Reporter

Charred body found after farm fire

Annette Chrysostomou

Prescription charges increase as Gesy reviews drug categories

Gina Agapiou

Papadakis aide says she is ‘collateral victim’ of Edek battle

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign