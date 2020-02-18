February 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet approves change to appeals process in family court rulings

By Staff Reporter00

Cabinet approves change to appeals process in family court rulings

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal tabled by the justice ministry to allocate a section of the court of appeals to hear cases against rulings of first instance from the family court.

Until now such appeals were heard by the family court of second instance.

The ministry said the move is part of efforts to reform and modernise the structures and functioning of the courts in general, “and in particular at the highest levels of justice”.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Most allies have failed to rein in Turkey, president says

Staff Reporter

Cabinet approves automatic recognition for EU law degrees

Staff Reporter

Paphos authorities call for better way to dispose of seaweed

Staff Reporter

France reaffirms solidarity with Cyprus, discusses boosting defence ties (Update 1)

Staff Reporter

Banks must keep adapting to fast-paced digital era, Syllouris says

Staff Reporter

Charred body found after farm fire

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign