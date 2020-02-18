February 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Charred body found after farm fire

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A charred body was found in a building in the Nicosia district late on Monday evening.

According to reports, a fire broke out at a farm in the area between Ayia Trimitias and Anthoupolis around 10.20pm.

Firefighters found the body after the fire was extinguished.

It is believed to be the body of the 75-year-old man who lived on the farm.



