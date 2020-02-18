France reaffirms solidarity with Cyprus, discusses boosting defence ties

The Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly met on Tuesday morning with President Nicos Anastasiades and subsequently with Defence Minister Savvas Angelides where reaffirmed Paris’ solidarity with Cyprus and Paris’ determination to contribute to the respect of international maritime law.

In statements following the meeting at the presidential palace, Parly said the main message conveyed to Anastasiades was one of solidarity.

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas, also speaking afterwards, described the meeting between Anastasiades and Parly as very important.

“In addition to expressing the position of French authorities, there was also a debate on ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the defence sector,” he said.

He said Anastasiades welcomed the level of cooperation between the two countries, but also thanked the French minister for the support of Paris “both in the efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus problem and for the defence cooperation”.

After the meetings with Cypriot officials, Parly was flying to the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which is in the region and due to dock in Limassol on February 21 for five days. Cyprus and France on Monday began a joint military drill

According to the French Ministry of Armed Forces, questions of maritime sovereignty would be at the heart of discussions in Cyprus.

Parly’s visit to the Eastern Mediterranean is part of the naval air group currently taking part in Operation Chammal, the French contribution to the international coalition against Isis.

“By visiting the aircraft carrier, the Minister of the Armed Forces wishes to send a clear message: the fight against terrorism is France`s priority. She will salute the exemplary commitment of all the military personnel on mission within Operation Chammal,” the French ministry said.

“This visit will provide an opportunity to take stock of and discuss the prospects for the excellent and growing bilateral relationship between France and Cyprus,” it added.

It said “Florence Parly will reiterate France`s attachment to its privileged relationship with Cyprus and its determination to contribute to the respect of international maritime law.”

In the early afternoon the minister will join the naval aviation group centred around the Charles de Gaulle.

On board the aircraft carrier, after a presentation of the mission and numerous exchanges, Parly will address the entire crew. She will reiterate to the sailors of the naval air group the importance of their participation in Operation Chammal, the strategic importance of their presence in this region and the pride of the nation.

The air and naval group is currently made up of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, an air group composed of 20 Rafale and 2 Hawkeye aircraft, the frigates Chevalier Paul, Auvergne, Bretagne and Surcouf, the tanker Var and a nuclear attack submarine, left Toulon on January 21 for the Foch mission, which will last three months. It is currently integrating an American and a Greek frigate, and will take part in cooperative actions with Cyprus and NATO (Operation Sea Guardian). In addition to its participation in the Chammal mission, the Air Group is also contributing in the Eastern Mediterranean to the assessment of the autonomous situation in this area of strategic interest.

Anastasiades, other government and military officials and members of the diplomatic corps are due to attend a formal reception to be held on Saturday aboard the ship