February 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Free mobile plans upgrade for more mobile internet by Epic

By Press Release01

Fulfilling its promise for a great network and great value, Epic upgrades its mobile telephony plans by increasing the inclusive data at no additional cost to its subscribers.

Recognizing the importance of mobile internet in every moment of our daily lives, Epic has increased the inclusive on specific mobile telephony plans so that subscribers can enjoy additional mobile internet without any change in the monthly fee until the expiration of their contract.

Specifically, the new inclusive data is as below:

Mobile Plan Minutes SMS Previous Inclusive Data New Inclusive Data
Small 150 150 150 MB 200 MB
Medium 350 350 550 MB 750 MB
Unlimited 1 Unlimited Unlimited 1 GB 2 GB
Unlimited 10 Unlimited Unlimited 10 GB 12 GB

 

Mobile Plans have already been upgraded automatically since February 1st, 2020, and subscribers do not need to take any action.

In the new telecommunications era, Epic is paving the way by setting its own vision, offering great network and great value for every resident in Cyprus. Mobile plans free upgrade is one of Epic’s planned actions designed to provide consumers with excellent services that substantially and practically enhance their day-to-day communication for an epic experience.

For more information, visit the Epic stores or one of its affiliated partners.

For terms and conditions visit www.epic.com.cy



