February 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Asia

Gunman kills one person at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting

By Reuters News Service00
Youtube screenshot of mall

A gunman killed one person and wounded another at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, 10 days after a mass shooting at another mall in Thailand’s northeast.

The shooting at the Century The Movie Plaza, near the Thai capital’s Victory Monument, was a personal issue and the gunman had fled the scene, Thai police said.

“One person died and another was injured,” police Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told Reuters. Police said in a statement they knew the suspect’s identity and were working to apprehend him.

Ten days before, a soldier killed at least a dozen people at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima. He had earlier killed his commanding officer, other soldiers at his base and several people at a Buddhist temple.



