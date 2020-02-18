February 18, 2020

Have you seen this woman?

Police on Tuesday issued a missing person bulletin for 48-year-old Nguyen Thi Chung who has been missing from her place of residence in Nicosia since February 10.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222, or their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.

 

 



