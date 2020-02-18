February 18, 2020

Kannavia quarantine facility ‘not for coronavirus patients’

The health ministry will use the Sek union holiday village in Kannavia only as a quarantine facility for people with no symptoms of the coronavirus, it announced on Tuesday after a backlash over the plan.

The statement came in response to reactions from residents of Kannavia who protested against the allocation of the area for quarantine purposes.

There would only be people there for a period of 14 days who have been in close contact with a confirmed case, the health ministry’s statement said.

The ministry said that according to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, people who come in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus should be restricted to a specially designed accommodation with appropriate hotel facilities within walking distance of a hospital so that they can be monitored by health professionals for 14 days.

“Should any of these individuals show any symptom at any time within 14 days of being in solitary confinement, they will be immediately transported to specially designed rooms at the Nicosia and Limassol general hospitals or at the Makarios hospital if they are children and the protocol for managing a suspicious incident will be activated.”

It also clarified that these plans werr being made as a precaution as estimates by international and European competent bodies indicate that the likelihood of the epidemic spreading to European countries is low.

“This practice is applied in other countries and in no way endangers the health of the locals,” the statement concluded.



