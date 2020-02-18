February 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Most allies have failed to rein in Turkey, president says

By Staff Reporter00
President Nicos Anastasiades

Tukey is taking advantage of worsening relations between Russia and Nato to increase its influence in the eastern Mediterranean and most other countries have failed to react, President Nicos Anastasiades said in an interview with Bloomberg publish on Tuesday.

“Turkey feels unrestrained given US efforts to keep the country in the western alliance,” Anastasiades said, adding that the international community has not acted to rein in President Tayyip Erdogan either in Syria, or on Libya, in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, nor in relation to the closed-off town of Varosha in Famagusta.

“There’s no decisiveness from countries to take appropriate measures and this raises the danger of conflict,” Anastasiades said. France was the only country that had taken an active role in the region, he said.

The interview was published on the same day as France’s minister for the armed forces, Florence Parly was in Cyprus.

“The strong French presence brings hope that the European Union will take a more active role in eastern Mediterranean issues,” Anastasiades said.

He told Bloomberg that Turkey should understand that reunification could be achieved only through constructive engagement.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-18/cyprus-warns-allies-they-re-giving-erdogan-free-rein-in-region

 



Staff Reporter

