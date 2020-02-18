February 18, 2020

Paphos authorities call for better way to dispose of seaweed

Some Paphos hoteliers and local authorities within the district have complained to the mayor over the cost and disposal of 40,000 tonnes of seaweed that needs to be collected from beaches each year.
According to CNA, tens of thousands of euros are being spent by hoteliers every year before the start of the summer season.

Thanos Michaelides, president of the Paphos Hoteliers Association told the news agency that the beaches should be cleaned more often and not just once a year at the end of March or beginning of April as is the current practice “but also in winter”.

The mayor of Geroskipou Michalis Pavlides told CNA that seaweed cleaning was the responsibility of local authorities. He said his office spends €50,000 for the collection and disposal of seaweed every year.

Some 40,000 tonnes is collected from all around Paphos annually, he said.

The problem is, he added, that it was being dumped in landfills, which were already saturated, and after that another €100,000 or so must be paid to compress it, due to the volume collected.

The government needed to come up with a better solution for the disposal of the algae, he said.
Pavlides said he had spoken with Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos Tuesday morning about the issue and was told the mayor would raise the issue with the department of the environment.



