Suspect in Napa shooting remanded for eight days

A man suspected of shooting up a café in Ayia Napa at the weekend was remanded for eight days by the Larnaca district court on Tuesday, insisting on his innocence.

The 38-year-old appeared in court under heavy police presence.

The judge was reportedly told that the suspect had been staying at hotels in Ayia Napa the day before the shooting.

“I have no connection to this,” the suspect told the court.

The suspect has been linked to the military grade automatic weapon by police, Cybc reported. State media also reported that CCTV footage as well as two members of the public appear to show the suspect at the SeaLife museum at around 12:30am – about one hour before the shooting.

The judge granted police the right to remand the 38-year-old for eight days.

A hooded man ran up to the cafe-bar Liquid on the busy Kryou Nerou street in Ayia Napa at 1:40am on Sunday and unloaded a hail of bullets at people inside, CCTV footage showed.

His target was well-known businessman Costas Kritikos who had left the cafe about 15 minutes before, raising questions as to whether the shooting was a botched job or scare tactic and warning.

In a matter of seconds, the shooter fired 25 bullets from a Kalashnikov rifle, injuring a woman aged 26 and three men, two aged 38 and one 32. They have no relation to the target but were sitting at the next table.

The attacker then swiftly fled.

Those injured were three Greek Cypriots and a Greek national.



