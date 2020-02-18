February 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
The Little Prince continues in theatres

By Eleni Philippou07

It’s been almost four months since the Cypriot Little Prince production opened at Nicosia’s Theatro Ena and performances continue to be sold out. Having charmed the local audience, the play will continue on stage until the end of March.

The Little Prince, a globally beloved tale by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry needs no introduction. The production at Theatro Ena is an imaginative show featuring actors, improvisations, dolls and human-puppets that captivate young and old alike.

The tale, one that’s remained standing through the decades, translates important messages of friendship, love and the power of imagination, to children. As the director says: “The Little Prince aims to entertain the children, giving them a powerful experience but also a cause for discussion and play. The children will enjoy a unique journey into innocence, a fantasy-filled story. It is a work full of adventure, mystery and happy mood, a hymn to life, love and friendship. A work full of symbols and a lesson of life and humanity.”

Performances are on every Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 1pm.

For more information contact: 22-348203

 

