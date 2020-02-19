February 19, 2020

Club chairman, referee to be charged in connection with match-fixing

Authorities on Thursday are expected to file charges against a second division club chairman and a referee in connection with match-fixing.

Ayia Napa chairman Demetris Masias, 39, and Andreas Constantinou, 33, were detained earlier this month on suspicion of rigging the second division fixture between Othellos and Ayia Napa that took place on February 8.

Masias is also a player manager and a former top flight referee.

The pair face charges relating to conspiracy to commit felony, conspiracy to defraud, and match fixing.

It is understood that investigators were in the process of seeking a court order to look into the pair’s bank accounts.

The two had been remanded in custody for eight days and with the order expiring on Thursday, authorities are expected to file charges and seek their detention pending trial before the Larnaca criminal court.

Constantinou has since been banned from officiating any other football games.

Masias has been accused of attempting to bribe an Othellos official with €10,000 to lose  the game with Ayia Napa.

Constantinou, who officiated the game, showed three red cards to Othellos players and awarded Ayia Napa a penalty on the 97th minute through which won them the fixture.



