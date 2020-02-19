February 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriots trust the army more than politicians – EU survey

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Almost nine out of ten Cypriots say that they do not trust the political parties and point to the army as their most trusted institution, according to the Autumn 2019 Eurobarometer results for the Republic of Cyprus.

Asked which institutions people trust most, the army comes first at 62 per cent, followed by the police at 52 per cent and television reports at 48 per cent.

At the same time, 87 per cent of Cypriots say they don’t trust political parties, 66 per cent distrust the government and 63 per cent the parliament.

Forty-six per cent of those surveyed say they are happy with the way democracy works in Cyprus, compared to 54 per cent on average in the 28 EU member states . Most Cypriots (56 per cent) and Europeans (58 per cent) say they are optimistic about the EU’s future.

The survey was conducted between November 14 and 28, 2019, before Brexit, in a sample of 505 residing in the  Republic of Cyprus.

Eurobarometer results were presented on Wednesday at the EU House in Nicosia.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

