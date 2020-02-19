February 19, 2020

Erdogan says third Turkish drill ship to begin operations in 2020

By Staff Reporter00
Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey has purchased its third offshore drilling ship which will arrive in Turkey next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that the ship will begin operations in 2020, Reuters reported.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Erdogan said the new ship was an “ultra maritime drill ship” that can drill down to 11,400 metres, but did not specify where the ship would operate.

Reports earlier this month said Turkey had purchased the drillship, Sertao, according. Two of Ankara’s drillships, Yavuz and Fatih are currently operating in and around Cyprus.

According to the reports, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) acquired the Sertao at auction in Britain for $37.5 million. The drill was built in South Korea in 2012 and was used by Brazilian company Petrobras until 2015.

According to a trade magazine, the rig has been in Port Talbot, Wales for two years but the sale had been completed.

The drill ship was manufactured by Samsung in 2012 in South Korea. It has the ability to operate under very high pressure and high temperatures and can reach depths of 11,400 metres, and can drill to 3,0000 metres. It is 227 metres long and 42 metres wide.

Reportedly it is bigger than the Yavuz and the Fatih.



Staff Reporter

