February 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greece’s New Democracy opening offices in Cyprus  

By Staff Reporter00
The general-secretary of Greece’s New Democracy party, Giorgos Stergiou (right) with Interior Minister Nicos Nouris

The general-secretary of Greece’s New Democracy party, Giorgos Stergiou was in Cyprus on Wednesday for the opening of the party’s new offices within the building ruling Disy in Nicosia.

In joint statements with Interior Minister Nicos Nouris at the Press and Information Office, Stergiou said the party was opening an office because there was a dynamic Greek community in Cyprus, and with a recent change to the law allowing Greek citizens to vote abroad.

He and Nouris also discussed immigration. Stergiou said both Greece and Cyprus share a common belief that the need to tackle the immigration problem was urgent.

Nouris said views were exchanged on issues of common interest but mainly immigration.

“It is the conviction of both governments that dealing with immigration must be swift, and we recognise the fact that as European countries, countries with deep cultural and values ​​roots, we certainly have the goodwill to provide housing and protection to people who are really at risk but at the same time our countries’ resilience in terms of welcoming economic migrants is at its limits,” Nouris said.

He said the EU should take a holistic view of this problem. Stergiou added: “Our first priority is to bring this issue to a very high European level, but at the same time we need both countries to do whatever is needed to deliver the message, and that has to be in every direction.”
Disy leader Averof Neophytou was expected to jointly inaugurate the new offices of the Greek party later in the day.



