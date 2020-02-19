Heritage School presents Chicago – a jazzy, satirical, razzle dazzle musical

Students on the performing arts programme at The Heritage Private School and Institute will bring their musical production Chicago (High School Edition) to its Multifunction Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The original play Chicago was adapted and made into a musical by John Kander, Frank Ebb and Bob Fosse, which debuted in June 1975. It is the second longest running Broadway musical show ever. A darkly satirical, razzle dazzle musical, Chicago is set against the backdrop of the city’s Prohibition era. The show has its origins in the real life high profile criminal cases and trials of the 1920s.
The story follows Roxie Hart’s demise into infidelity and murder followed by her rise into stardom and Vaudeville. Meanwhile another murderess, Velma Kelly, is also plotting her way out of being convicted for a double murder. Both ladies hire the lawyer Billy Flynn, who is the best spin doctor in Chicago and together they weave their web of lies to get away with murder.
Once Billy succeeds as the Ring Leader in the circus of the justice system, neither Roxie nor Velma feel any remorse or reform. Instead, the girls realise that the most important thing to them to is to maintain the stardom they achieved through their respective trials.
Although a hundred years old, the themes of fake news, corruption, greed, violence, exploitation and treachery are still very much contemporary. The show shines a light on the darker side of humanity, juxtaposing it with the most fabulous and popular jazz show tunes such as All That Jazz and Mr. Cellophane.
Chicago will feature a 50-member student cast and crew, as well as a live band. This production aims to entertain theatre lovers aged 12 and above, who may come dressed in 1920s style and be ready to participate in the court case at the end!
“The dazzling vibrancy of this musical as well as the harsh truths it tackles make it remarkably contemporary despite being almost 100 years old. The talented cast create a magic that will take your breath away. I can think of no better way or play to start the 2020s with,” says the musical’s director Alexandra Kouris.
Musical by the Heritage Private School. February 20-22. 7.30pm. Tickets are €12 for adults and €6 for students above 12. They can be purchased from the School’s offices or at the door before the performances. For group bookings or ticket enquiries, contact 25-367018 or [email protected]