February 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man injured in apparent hunting accident

A 24-year-old man was being treated in Paphos hospital on Wednesday after he was shot in the leg, apparently by accident, during a hunting outing.

His condition is not life threatening.

The incident happened at around 6.40am while the man and two others were hunting in the Anadiou-Sarama area.

Police said one of the hunter’s shotgun went off, injuring the 24-year-old in the leg. The man was expected to undergo surgery.

The Game Fund and the police were investigating the incident.

 



