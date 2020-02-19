February 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister to look at ways to promote Lefkara lace

By Staff Reporter00
Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios (third left) viewing some authentic lace on Wednesday

Ways of promoting standardised and certified Lefkara lace needlework are being looked into by the deputy ministry of tourism, its minister said on Wednesday during a visit to the mountain village where he toured the arts and crafts centre.

Lefkara lace is registered on Unesco’s national list of intangible cultural heritage for Cyprus.

Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios said he would discuss with the Lefkara municipality how the lace could be better promoted such as bringing some lacemakers to tourism exhibitions abroad where they could show off their skills “so that interested visitors can see how much work there is and to understand what we are promoting.”

 



Staff Reporter

