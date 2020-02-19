February 19, 2020

Neapolis pays musical tribute to Seferis

Neapolis University Paphos and the Municipality of Ayia Napa, as part of a series of events ‘Seferis Days’ are organising the concert ‘Ballads from Giorgos Seferis΄ Poetry’ at the Neapolis University amphitheatre on Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm.

The mayor of Ayia Napa, Christos Zannetos, under the auspices of whom the concert is held, and the rector of the Neapolis University, Professor Pantelis Sklias, will address the ceremony.

Performers: Athina Charalambidou, Giorgos Eleftheriou.

Reciters: Fotiana Antoniades-Konstantinides, Antigoni Giannikou-Papadimitriou and Maria Chatzioannou.

Musicians: Savvas Ignatiou (piano) and Kyriakos Potamos (bouzouki).

Entrance is free



