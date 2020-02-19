February 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Omonia and AEL reach Cyprus Cup semi-finals

By Staff Reporter00
Omonia cruised into the last four after an easy 5-2 aggregate win over Doxa in the Cyprus Cup

Cyprus Cup results on Wednesday:

Quarter-finals, second leg

AEK 1
AEL 1
Aggregate: 1-1 – AEL win on away goals

Doxa Katokopias 1
Omonia 1
Aggregate: 2-5

Quarter-finals, first leg

Anorthosis 1
Nea Salamis 1

Apollon 2
Ethnikos Achnas 0



Staff Reporter

