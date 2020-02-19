OPAP Cyprus: a lighthouse of inspiration

Operating expenses for two rooms in the Arodafnousa hospice will continue to be covered by OPAP Cyprus, which, as every year, begins its social activity for 2020 with action in the sector of health.
OPAP Cyprus’ new offer to the Cyprus Cancer Society, as outlined at a press conference on Monday, February 17, is part of the Room Adoption Programme at Arodafnousa, which OPAP has participated in since 2017. The programme sees sponsors covering the cost of running a room or rooms for a set period of time.
Following its recent expansion and renovation projects, Arodafnousa has been transformed into a unique centre, providing comprehensive inpatient relief services to cancer patients and their families. In addition to medical and nursing care, services offered on-site include psychological, social and spiritual support, physiotherapy, lymphedema therapy and aromatherapy, both in-patient and out-patient. It is underlined that all the services of the Cyprus Cancer Society are offered free of charge to all our cancer patients and their family members.
“The support we receive from OPAP Cyprus gives us the impetus we need to come closer to our vision ‘No cancer patient to remain without help’” said Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association President Dr Adamos Adamou. He added that he hoped OPAP’s contribution would become a beacon to inspire others to embrace the purpose of the Cyprus Cancer Society.
“For OPAP Cyprus, the sensitive area of health is a top priority and we stand by you to help ensure the quality of life for people suffering,” OPAP Cyprus Vice President Demetris Aletraris said. “In line with our anthropocentric approach since 1969 we support and will continue to support the programmes and services of the Cyprus Cancer Society and the Arodafnousa.”
Commissioner for Volunteerism Yannis Yiannakis expressed his respect for the work being done by the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and for the consistent support of OPAP Cyprus to Cyprus society.
Adamou offered Aletraris a copy of the work that welcomes those entering Arodafnousa: a swallow, Japanese style to symbolise hope, support and relief during a trial period.