February 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seek 43-year-old for questioning

By Gina Agapiou00
Giorgos Christodoulou

Police are looking for Giorgos Christodoulou (Zavrantonas) aged 43, to help with investigations into cases of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal drug possession and possession with intent to sell.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Larnaca drug squad on 24804200, or 99261019, the citizen’s line on 1460, the drug information and help line on 1498 or their nearest police station.



