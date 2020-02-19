February 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Poor visibility on roads to Troodos

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo: Christos Theodorides

Police on Wednesday warned drivers over poor visibility caused by dense fog on many Troodos’ roads.

Some roads are open to traffic but also slippery due to frost, police’s statement said on Monday.

The roads that are open to traffic are Karvouna-Troodos and Platres-Troodos. Prodromos-Troodos road is only open for four-wheel drive vehicles or cars equipped with snow chains.

Motorists are urged to drive carefully at a low speed and maintain safe distances.

For more information visit www.cypruspolicenews.com, or download the application Αστυνομία Κύπρου.



