February 19, 2020

Protest over working conditions at psychiatric hospital

By Evie Andreou016
The Athalassa Psychiatric Hospital

State nurses’ union Pasyno on Wednesday said it was considering strike measures to protest state inaction over the ‘third-world working conditions’ of colleagues at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital.

The union said in a written statement that they would discuss at the beginning of next month the problems faced by nurses working at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital and do not rule out taking measures.

Mental health nurses have been calling for years for better conditions both for them and patients at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital.

“The problems faced by mental health nurses have been repeatedly put before the competent bodies, without any solution being proposed and implemented,” the union said. “Mental health nurses remain captive to state inaction and work in third world buildings, without any security,” the union said.

It added that the staff at the psychiatric hospital have to put up with arbitrary and often instructions by the hospital’s  administration, such as raising the number of patients per ward beyond capacity, by adding beds in the hallways and moving nurses from one ward to another without actually bringing in more staff to meet the needs.

These problems will be discussed at the union’s general meeting on March 3, Pasyno said, where decisions will be taken on how to act.

 



