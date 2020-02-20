February 20, 2020

Anastasiades discusses Cyprus and halloumi with von der Leyen

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nicos Anastasiades and the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen

The Cyprus issue, Turkey`s actions in the island’s EEZ and Varosha, plus halloumi were on the agenda of a meeting on Thursday between President Nicos Anastasiades and the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Government Spokesman Kyriakos Kousios told media that von der Leyen responded positively to the issues at hand. She also responded positively to an invitation to make an official visit to Cyprus.

“Also, the President of the Republic told the President of the European Commission that Cyprus should not be expected to have a flexible attitude on matters relating to Turkey-EU relations, as well as the funds which the EU gives both to Turkey, as well as for the Turkish Cypriots,” he noted.

The spokesman said Von Der Leyen expressed full understanding and assured there would be close cooperation on this issue with the Commission itself, while at the same time action will be taken on behalf of all EU Member States.



