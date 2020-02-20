February 20, 2020

Animal party calls for meat-free Stinky Thursday

The Animal party has taken the controversial step in Cyprus of advising people not to eat meat on Stinky Thursday and linking animals to the coronavirus.

The party said on Thursday they celebrate a vegetarian Thursday instead of the traditional meat-packed Stinky Thursday, in line with their “bloodless recreation without animal stink” philosophy.

Animal lovers urged people to celebrate “a different Thursday” by barbecuing vegetables as a healthier alternative to meat or fish.

They also said animal consumption causes diseases, linking it to the new coronavirus which begun in a wild animal market in Wuhan, China.

Coronavirus started from the “greediness and humans’ habit of eating wild animals, thus putting in great danger the whole of humanity” said the party’s statement.

Stinky Thursday, celebrated on the island during carnival season, is traditionally a day when Cypriots cook and eat meat.

 



