February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Atalanta fairytale continues as Italians thrash Valencia

By Reuters News Service04
Atalanta's fairytale Champions League debut campaign looks set to continue after they beat Valencia to take a commanding lead into the second leg of the last-16 tie

Atalanta continued their dream debut Champions League campaign on Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Valencia in an entertaining last-16 first leg meeting at San Siro.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Serie A side raced into a two-goal lead by halftime with goals from Hans Hateboer and Josip Ilicic, while Valencia were denied by the post.

Remo Freuler’s curling strike and a second goal for Hateboer looked to have ended the tie as a contest, but substitute Denis Cheryshev gave the Spanish visitors a faint glimmer of hope with an away goal.

Two-time runners-up Valencia will host the Serie A side at the Mestalla Stadium in the return leg on Mar. 10. (



