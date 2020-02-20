February 20, 2020

Bar review: All Sports bar, Larnaca

By Andreas Nichola01

In one of the little side streets that connect the Phinikoudes area with the main shopping street of Zinonos Kitieos is one of Larnaca’s top venues for viewing all different types of sports events.

All Sports bar has been around since 2006 and owner George is an avid Liverpool fan! Despite this, he is generally welcoming and able to hold his own when having a conversation about all different types of sports.

The All Sports bar is definitely the place to head to if you are keen on watching any sports event. With multiple TVs and endless channels there probably isn’t a televised sporting event they can’t pick up. Even if an event you’d like to watch isn’t advertised, if it is possible, they will set you up so you can sit back and enjoy.

This isn’t the type of bar you would walk in to and expect a mixologist to put together an exotic cocktail. Drinks are mainly limited to beer, soft drinks, liquor and, did I mention beer?

The bar is pretty much what you would expect from a sports bar. Simple yet adequate chairs and tables and sporting memorabilia hanging on the wall, most notably George’s prized, framed signed Liverpool shirt sitting above the bar.

Being such a popular sports bar, I would advise an early arrival if you are heading there for a major sporting event because the place fills up! There is also a pool table and a couple of darts boards to keep you occupied.

While sports is in the name, on the walls and on the screens, All Sports does offer more than that. They have been known to host successful karaoke nights and my all-time favourite event, souvla cooked on the pavement outside!

If you’re looking for a place to watch a sporting event, you can’t go wrong by visiting the All Sports bar.

 

All Sports bar

Where: 33 Evanthias Pieridou, Larnaca

When: Daily from 12.30pm

Contact: 24 620257



