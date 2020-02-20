February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Brexit will be a disaster, especially for the younger generation in Britain

By CM Reader's View032
Nigel Farage

In 2018, UK exports to the EU were 45% of all UK exports.

When you look at the share of the EU’s exports going to the UK, the UK share is only 6.2%!

Who do you think is more important to whom? Based on these numbers it is obviously in the UK´s best interest to protect this trade!

Unless a new trade deal can be struck with the EU by the end of 2020, then future trade between the UK and the EU will be done on world trade terms. At the moment Britain trades with the rest of the world as an EU member. Under “no deal”, some 40 existing trade agreements fully or partly in place between the EU and dozens of countries would no longer apply to the UK, which then would have to deal on WTO terms that would be damaging for several sectors of the British economy including services, manufacturing and agriculture.

I do firmly believe that people like Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage only have the interest of a small group at heart: the elite and the rich! Brexit will be a disaster, especially for the younger generation in Britain!

