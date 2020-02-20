February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Car bomb’ box had death threats written on outside

By Staff Reporter037

The bomb squad were called to disable a bomb in Larnaca late on Wednesday that turned out to be just a cardboard box with death threats written on it.

A young man called the police around 10.20pm on Wednesday after he found a suspicious box on the front part of his car, parked in Ayion Anargiron in Larnaca.

Police arrived at the scene and cleared the area and neutralised the object, using a controlled explosion.

The suspicious object turned out to be a box with death threats against the young car owner written on it.

Evidence was collected from the scene and is expected to be send for scientific examination.

The young man said he had no suspects in mind.



