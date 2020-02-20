February 20, 2020

Charred remains were Nicosia farmer

The post-mortem on the charred body which was found after a farm fire late on Monday has confirmed initial suspicions it belonged to the 75-year-old farm owner.

The charred body found on the Nicosia farm was that of Costas Pafitis who owned and lived in the farm the autopsy confirmed on Thursday.

The post-mortem was unable to determine the exact causes of the pensioner’s death.

Firefighters found the body after the fire was extinguished at the farm in the area between Ayioi Trimitias and Anthoupolis around 10.20pm on Monday.

 

 



