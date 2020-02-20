February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Cigarettes, tobacco confiscated

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police confiscated a large amount of tobacco and cigarettes in Limassol on Wednesday evening.

Officers on patrol stopped a car moving suspiciously and when they searched the vehicle they found two kilos of tobacco and 80 cartons and three packs of cigarettes.

With the written consent of the driver, they searched his apartment but did not find any incriminating evidence.

A woman who is residing illegally in Cyprus was found in the flat and arrested.

The driver was also arrested.

 

 

 



