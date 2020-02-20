February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Courts jail three, revoke licences for driving offences

By Gina Agapiou00

Three men arrested for traffic offences have been sentenced to jail and had their licences revoked.

Famagusta court on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man to three months in jail and had his licence revoked for six months after he was found guilty of reckless and dangerous driving that put officers’ life in danger.

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 20 days in jail by Larnaca court and had his licence revoked for three months for driving with fake insurance documents.

And on Wednesday Larnaca court also sentenced a 24-year-old man to 30 days in jail and revoked his licence for three months because he was drink driving on a learner’s licence and attempted to escape from the officers.

Police arrested three more men for driving under the influence of drugs on Thursday.

A 19-year-old was driving in Griva Digeni in Paphos at 2.15am on Thursday when he was stopped by the drug squad after he ran a stoplight. He was later found positive in a narcotest.

Earlier the same night, a 31-year-old driver was arrested in Chlorakas, Paphos after he was found positive in a narcotest.

Another driver was also arrested in Limassol early on Thursday for driving under the influence of drugs.

 



