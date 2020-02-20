February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Double murder defendant gets 15 years in jail

By George Psyllides0133
Marios Hadjixenophontos

A 22-year-old man was jailed for 15 years on Thursday after he was found guilty of manslaughter in the double murder of a couple in Nicosia in 2018.

Marios Hadjixenophontos had been acquitted of a premeditated murder charge that carries a mandatory life sentence.

Hadjixenophontos was the last of four defendants on trial for the murder of Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife Dina Sergiou, 59, in 2018.

The couple were found in the bedroom of their Strovolos home on April 18, stabbed multiple times.

 



Related posts

Report on police handling of serial killer’s victims handed over to attorney-general

George Psyllides

‘Car bomb’ box had death threats written on outside

Staff Reporter

President calls for bicommunal committee on Varosha

Evie Andreou

Women to appear in court over ‘racist’ road rage incident

Nick Theodoulou

Animal party calls for meat-free Stinky Thursday

Gina Agapiou

Cigarettes, tobacco confiscated

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign