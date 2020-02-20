February 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europa League

Eriksen scores first Inter goal, Ajax lose at Getafe

By Reuters News Service00
Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen celebrates

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for the club since last month’s move from Tottenham Hotspur to set up a 2-0 win at Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Getafe pulled off a surprise 2-0 home win over last year’s Champions League semi-finalists Ajax in one of the other round-of-32, first-leg ties.

Inter were frustrated by more than an hour by their Bulgarian opponents until Eriksen fired a low shot into the net from just outside the penalty area in the 71st minute.

Romelu Lukaku sealed the win with a stoppage-time penalty, the Belgian striker’s 22nd goal of the season, after Anicet Andrianantenaina was judged to have handled following a VAR review.

Brazilian pair Deyverson and Kenedy scored in each half for Getafe against Ajax. Deyverson finished off a well-worked free kick to celebrate his European debut for the La Liga club with a goal after 38 minutes and Kenedy broke clear to add a second in the last minute.

In other matches, Daichi Kamada scored a hat-trick to help Eintracht Frankfurt to a 4-1 win over coach Adi Huetter’s former club RB Salzburg.

Viktor Kovalenko scored the winner as Shakhtar Donetsk beat Benfica 2-1 and Sporting defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1.

Youssef En-Nesyri equalised as Sevilla rescued a 1-1 draw at Cluj after Ciprian Deac had given the Romanians the lead with a penalty.



